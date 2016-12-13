Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Glacial Till Vineyard Dinner @ HopCat (12/29)
What: Pre-New Years Beer Dinner with Glacial Till
When: Thursday, December 29th at 7pm
Where: HopCat, 601 P St, Lincoln
For our December Beer Dinner, we're putting a bit of flair on it. With the New Year right around the corner, this dinner will be built around a New Years theme. It'll be an all cider event featuring Glacial Till Vineyard. Our Executive Chef, Brandon Bayne also has a great menu for you to indulge before your resolutions kick in.
Welcome Beer: Glacial Till Original Cider
Appetizer: Firecracker Shrimp
Fried Jumbo Butterflied Shrimp Tossed in Thai Sauce
Paired with: Hibiscus Ginger Cider
Soup: Lobster Bisque Soup
Scratch Lobster Bisque Soup Topped with Crème Fraîche
Paired with: Glacial Till Pumpkin Cider
Main Course: 45 Day--Dry Aged Ribeye-- Melt in Your Mouth Tender Steak
Served with Cheesy Au Gratin
Paired with: Glacial Till Barrel Aged Cider
Dessert: House Made Vanilla Bean Cheesecake-- this thing will be sure to satisfy any last sweets your want before your resolution.
Paired with: Glacial Till Coffee Cider
Get your tickets HERE.
Wednesday, December 7, 2016
Blackstone Krampus Crawl (Farnam House Brewing)
When: Fri, Dec 9 from 6:00 pm to midnight
Where: Farnam House Brewing, 3558 Farnam St, Omaha, Nebraska
Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1270012139712082
From their email...
--
Dress as Krampus or St. Nick and receive discounts at all participating stops on the crawl! We will start at Farnam House at 6 pm, have a drink of the 2016 Winterbock, and proceed on to the Crescent Moon Alehouse, Scriptown, and Sullivan's. The afterparty will also be held at Farnam House where we will have traditional German food and drink.
Candy and coal will be provided!
Tuesday, November 8, 2016
Funk Fest (Farnam House Brewing)
When: Saturday, Nov 12 from 12:00 pm to close
What: Annual funky, sour, and wild ale beer throw down
Includes 2016 American sour ale variants, barrel-aged sours, and aged brett wild ales
Get your jive on with funky tunes and soul food specials all day. Stay tuned to the Farnam House Facebook page for updates on beer releases.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1112932342076754/
Saturday, September 10, 2016
Brickway Beer Dinner @ HopCat Lincoln (9/27)
From HopCat Lincoln:
What: Brickway Brewery Beer Dinner
When: Tuesday, September 27th 6:30pm
Where: HopCat, 601 P St, Lincoln
Join us for a 4-course, off-menu Beer Dinner with our friends at
Brickway Brewery & Distillery.
Appetizer: Bacon Wrapped Chicken Wings- Drumsticks wrapped in bacon tossed in Thai-Chili sauce garnishes with scallions
Beer: Brickway IPL
Salad: Apple Wedge Salad with Avocado Ranch- Apple slices, pecans, tomato, onions, bacon bits, topped with avocado ranch
Beer: Brickway Raspberry Hef
Entrée: Peached Glazed Pork Chops- Pork Chopped topped with fresh peaches and jalapeno bacon jam served with smoked gouda mashed potatoes
Beer: Brickway Oktoberfest
Dessert: Chocolate Cake Pops- Football shaped cake pops, chocolate ganache, white laces and a big, red N on the side of them
Beer: Brickway Coffee Vanilla Stout
Get your tickets HERE.
Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Zipline & Cursive Collaboration: Hoppy Hollow Session IPA
From Zipline Brewing Company's Facebook page:
Beer Nebraska is all about the shared creative passion of bands and breweries. Today, we are excited to announce our collaboration with Cursive, HOPPY HOLLOW! Bursting and blooming with hop aroma and flavor, this session ale is an homage to the band's album Happy Hollow, which was released 10 years ago this month. Brewed for exclusive release at Beer Nebraska. Get your tickets today!
More on Beer Nebraska HERE
Tickets available HERE
Tuesday, August 9, 2016
9th annual Neihardt Beer & Limerick Festival (9/24)
From The Neihardt State Historic Site:
The 9th annual Neihardt Beer & Limerick Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. the Community Hall in Bancroft, Neb. Regional craft brews and new offerings from local beer distributors will be features, along with snacks and the most hilarious beer-related limerick contest west of Dublin. Tickets for the festival are $20, though limericks can also be submitted in the contest for $20 via mail to the John Neihardt State Historic Site, 304 E. Elm St., Bancroft, NE 68004.
This is a fund-raiser for the Neihardt Foundation, which raises money to sustain the historic site dedicated to the state’s “poet laureate in perpetuity.”
Visit the website HERE
Thursday, August 4, 2016
Bell's Beer Dinner @ HopCat Lincoln (8/30)
From HopCat Lincoln:
What: Bell's Brewery Beer Dinner
When: Tuesday, August 30th at 6:30pm
Where: HopCat, 601 P St, Lincoln
Join us for an expertly paired 4-course Beer Dinner with our friends at Bell's Brewery.
Welcome Beer: Quinannan Falls Special Lager
1st course: prosciutto wrapped asparagus- poached asparagus wrapped in prosciutto with a pepper cream cheese spread.
Paired with: Amber Ale
2nd course: BLT lettuce wrap- bacon, cherry tomato, avocado, shredded cheddar cheese. Drizzled with chipotle vinaigrette dressing.
Paired with: Poolside Ale
3rd course: Crispy Airline Chicken breast topped with a chicken veloute served with a wasabi mashed potatoes.
Paired with: Hopsoulution
4th course: Apple bread budding topped with a stout beer ice cream.
Paired with: Mead
